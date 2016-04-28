BRIEF-Power integrations reports first-quarter financial results

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Power Integrations Inc :
* Reports first-quarter financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $85.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $84 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $88 million to $94 million
* Sees Q2 non-Gaap gross margin is expected to be between 50.5 percent and 51 percent
* Power integrations inc sees q2 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 49.1 percent and 49.6 percent
* Q2 revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web