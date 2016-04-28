BRIEF-Power integrations reports first-quarter financial results

April 28 Power Integrations Inc :

* Reports first-quarter financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $85.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $84 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $88 million to $94 million

* Sees Q2 non-Gaap gross margin is expected to be between 50.5 percent and 51 percent

* Power integrations inc sees q2 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 49.1 percent and 49.6 percent

* Q2 revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S