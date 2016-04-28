版本:
BRIEF-Applied Micro Circuits Q4 revenue $159.3 million

April 28 Applied Micro Circuits Corp :

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $159.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied micro circuits corporation reports fourth quarter & full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue view $41 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

