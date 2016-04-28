版本:
BRIEF-Groupon names Mike Randolfi as chief financial officer

April 28 Groupon Inc :

* Groupon names mike randolfi as chief financial officer

* Randolfi most recently served as cfo of orbitz worldwide

* Mike randolfi succeeds brian kayman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

