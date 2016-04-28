版本:
BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.08

April 28 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc :

* Impac mortgage holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

