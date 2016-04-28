版本:
BRIEF-Atlantic gold secures $25 million in financing

April 28 Atlantic Gold Corp :

* Atlantic gold secures $25 million in financing

* Bought deal private placement financing of $12.5 million through issuance of 20,833,400 common shares of company at a price of $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

