版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Verisign Q1 earnings per share $0.82

April 28 Verisign Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Verisign reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $282 million versus i/b/e/s view $278.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐