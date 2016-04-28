版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Atricure Q1 loss per share $0.31

April 28 Atricure Inc

* Atricure reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $35.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 25 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $1.12 and $1.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

