2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Starz Q1 earnings per share $0.65

April 28 Starz :

* Q1 revenue $431.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $435.6 million

* Starz reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starz says starz networks reported q1 revenue of $339.9 million

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

