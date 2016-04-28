版本:
BRIEF-Innoviva Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 28 Innoviva Inc :

* Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share $0.09

* Innoviva reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

