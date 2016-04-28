版本:
BRIEF-Data I/O Q1 loss per share $0.02

April 28 Data I/O Corp :

* Data i/o reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $4.6 million versus $5.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Data i/o corp says bookings of $5.9 million in q1

* Data i/o corp says backlog of $2.0 million at end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

