BRIEF-Ellie Mae Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

April 28 Ellie Mae Inc

* Ellie mae reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.84 to $1.92

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.74 to $0.80

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $325 million to $329 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 to $0.56

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.25

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $84 million to $86 million

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $320.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $82.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

