BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

April 28 Columbia Property Trust Inc :

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Columbia property trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Same store noi for q1 of 2016 decreased 1.5% on a gaap basis

* Sees 2016 net income in range of $0.23 to $0.33 per diluted share

* Sees 2016 normalized ffo $1.50 to $1.60

* Leasing of building at 222 east 41st will not materially affect 2016 ffo, it will have positive impact on ffo in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)