BRIEF-Qlik Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

April 28 Qlik Technologies Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $138 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qlik announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.29

* Anticipates total revenue growth of 15% to 17% on a reported and constant currency basis for full year 2016

* Sees q2 total revenue $164.0 million versus $ 168.0 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.01 to $ 0.03

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $704.0 million versus $714.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.42 to $ 0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $163.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $698.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

