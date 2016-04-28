版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Pixelworks names Todd Debonis as CEO

April 28 Pixelworks Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.31

* Pixelworks reports first quarter 2016 financial results; names Todd Debonis chief executive officer

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 Revenue $11.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.9 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $11.5 million to $12.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board announced promotion of todd debonis to president and chief executive officer of Pixelworks, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐