BRIEF-PC Connection Q1 earnings per share $0.34

April 28 Pc Connection Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Pc connection, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $572.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $602.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

