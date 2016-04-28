BRIEF-Aspen Technology Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49

April 28 Aspen Technology Inc :

* Aspen technology announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Aspen technology inc says Q3 gaap operating margin was 42.5%, compared to 37.5% in Q3 of fiscal 2015

* Aspen technology inc says board of directors approves $400 million expansion of share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)