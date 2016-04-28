版本:
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Vector Group Q1 revenue $380.8 million

April 28 Vector Group Ltd :

* Q1 revenue $380.8 million

* Vector group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly pro forma earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

