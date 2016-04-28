BRIEF-Digi International Q2 earnings per share $0.08

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Digi International Inc :
* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $51 million to $54 million
* Q2 revenue $50.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $49 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $211 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share from continuing opns $0.32 to $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.