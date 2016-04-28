BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Q1 earnings per share $0.45

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Columbia Sportswear :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage net sales growth
* Sees 2016 mid-single-digit percentage increase in operating income to between $254 million and $263 million
* Columbia sportswear company reports record first quarter; net income increases 20 percent on 10 percent net sales growth
* Sees 2016 High Single-Digit percentage increase in net income to between $184 million and $191 million, or about$2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share
* Q1 sales $525.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $494.2 million
* Expects fiscal year 2016 gross margins to improve by up to 30 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.