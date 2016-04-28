版本:
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

April 28 Chesapeake Lodging Trust :

* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports first quarter results; pro forma revpar increased 10.1%

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Sees Fy 2016 AFFO Per Diluted Common Share $2.52 - $2.62

* Sees Q2 AFFO Per Diluted Common Share $0.72 - $0.76

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $630.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

