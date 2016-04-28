版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Groupon Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

April 28 Groupon Inc :

* Groupon announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.75 billion to $3.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Groupon Inc says affirming fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance of $2.75 billion to $3.05 billion

* Groupon Inc says increased 2016 expected adjusted ebitda range to $85 million to $135 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $732 million versus I/B/E/S view $718.4 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $3.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

