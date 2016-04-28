BRIEF-Outerwall Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $2.44 from cont ops

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Outerwall Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $2.29 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised eps guidance for 2016
* Raised eps guidance for 2016
* Sees 2016 core diluted eps from continuing operations $5.35 - $6.55
* Outerwall inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $2.44 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $536 million versus i/b/e/s view $508.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 core adjusted ebitda from continuing operations $340 million - $380 million
* Sees fy 2016 total capital expenditures $45 million- $55 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.