BRIEF-Outerwall Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $2.44 from cont ops

April 28 Outerwall Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $2.29 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised eps guidance for 2016

* Sees 2016 core diluted eps from continuing operations $5.35 - $6.55

* Outerwall inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $2.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $536 million versus i/b/e/s view $508.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 core adjusted ebitda from continuing operations $340 million - $380 million

* Sees fy 2016 total capital expenditures $45 million- $55 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

