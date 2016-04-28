版本:
BRIEF-MRI Interventions Q1 revenue $1.4 million

April 28 MRI Interventions Inc :

* MRI interventions Inc announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

