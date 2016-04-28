版本:
BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics enrolls first patient in Phase 2 trial of Zilretta

April 28 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :

* Flexion Therapeutics enrolls first patient in phase 2 trial of Zilretta among Type 2 diabetes patients with knee osteoarthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

