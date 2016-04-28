版本:
BRIEF-Cepheid Q1 loss per share $0.09

April 28 Cepheid :

* Cepheid reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.51 to $0.57

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $618 million to $635 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $144.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $140.2 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $622.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

