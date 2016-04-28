版本:
中国
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Viad Q1 loss per share $0.28 excluding items

April 28 Viad Corp :

* Viad corp 2016 first quarter results in line with guidance

* Q1 same store sales rose 5.3 percent

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 consolidated revenue is expected to increase at a high-single digit rate from 2015 full year revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

