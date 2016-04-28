版本:
BRIEF-Netsuite Q1 gaap loss per share $0.37

April 28 Netsuite Inc :

* Q1 revenue $216.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.3 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Netsuite announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

