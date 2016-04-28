BRIEF-Vasco Data Q1 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Vasco Data Security International Inc :
* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vasco data security international inc says gross profit from continuing operations was $33.9 million or 73% of revenue for q1 of 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $217.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing