2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Teligent Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

April 28 Teligent Inc :

* Q1 revenue rose 47 percent to $15.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Teligent announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

