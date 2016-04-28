BRIEF-Digital Realty Q1 FFO per share $1.39

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Digital Realty reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share $1.39
* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $5.55 to $5.65
* Q1 core FFO per share $1.42
* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $504 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised 2016 core ffo per share outlook from $5.45 - $5.60 to $5.55 - $5.65
* Raised 2016 "constant-currency" core ffo per share outlook from $5.50 - $5.70 to $5.60 - $5.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing