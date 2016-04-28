版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Digital Realty Q1 FFO per share $1.39

April 28 Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Digital Realty reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share $1.39

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $5.55 to $5.65

* Q1 core FFO per share $1.42

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $504 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised 2016 core ffo per share outlook from $5.45 - $5.60 to $5.55 - $5.65

* Raised 2016 "constant-currency" core ffo per share outlook from $5.50 - $5.70 to $5.60 - $5.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐