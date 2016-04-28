版本:
BRIEF-Republic Services Q1 earnings per share $0.45

April 28 Republic Services Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Republic services, inc. Reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

