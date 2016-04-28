版本:
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Mobileiron Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

April 28 Mobileiron Inc

* Mobileiron announces fiscal first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 6 to 12 percent

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $38 million versus i/b/e/s view $39 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $37 million to $39 million

* Qtrly gross billings were $38.3 million, up 5% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

