BRIEF-LinkedIn Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
April 28 LinkedIn Corp :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue $861 million versus i/b/e/s view $828.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.65 billion to $3.7 billion
* Qtrly talent solutions revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $558 million
* Qtrly hiring revenue contributed $502 million in revenue, up 27% year-over-year.
* Qtrly marketing solutions revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $154 million.
* Qtrly premium subscriptions revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $149 million.
* In quarter, cumulative members grew 19% to 433 million
* "q1 marked first full quarter for our new mobile flagship experience, and we are pleased with performance thus far."
* "page views per unique visiting member hit an all-time high in q1, with 23% year-over-year growth"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $3.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LinkedIn announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.35
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.30 to $3.40
* Revenue is expected to range between $885 million and $890 million for q2
* Non-Gaap eps is expected to range between $0.74 and $0.77 for q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $886.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
