版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Inc appoints Andrew Gibbs as chairman, COO of Amtrust International Insurance Ltd

April 28 Amtrust Financial Services Inc :

* Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. appoints Andrew Gibbs as chairman and chief operating officer of Amtrust International Insurance, Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

