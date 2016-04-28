版本:
BRIEF-Av Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 28 Av Homes Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Av homes reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $124.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million

* Qtrly net new order value increased 61% to $209.9 million on a 41% increase in units

* Qtrly backlog value increased 103% to $334.8 million on 1,053 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

