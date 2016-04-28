版本:
BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 28 LPL Financial Holdings Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* LPL Financial announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc qtrly total net revenues $1 billion, down 9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

