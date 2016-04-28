版本:
中国
2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Cardtronics Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

April 28 Cardtronics Inc

* Cardtronics announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.08 to $3.18

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 revenue $303.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $294.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

