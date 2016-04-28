版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Greatbatch Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

April 28 Greatbatch Inc :

* Sees Q2 revenue $355 million to $360 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greatbatch reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $331 million versus i/b/e/s view $333.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.41

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.35

* Year remains unchanged

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $371.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐