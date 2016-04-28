版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.76

April 28 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Alder biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

