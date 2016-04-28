BRIEF-SciQuest Q1 earnings per share $0.04

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 SciQuest Inc :
* Sciquest announces first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly revenue $ 26.9 million versus $ 25.9 million
* Sciquest inc says affirmed its full year 2016 guidance
* Sees q2 diluted net income per share $ 0.02 - $ 0.03
* Sees q2 revenue $ 27.0 million - $ 27.2 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $110.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $26.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.