BRIEF-SciQuest Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 28 SciQuest Inc :

* Sciquest announces first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue $ 26.9 million versus $ 25.9 million

* Sciquest inc says affirmed its full year 2016 guidance

* Sees q2 diluted net income per share $ 0.02 - $ 0.03

* Sees q2 revenue $ 27.0 million - $ 27.2 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $110.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $26.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

