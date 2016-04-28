版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies Q3 core earnings per share $0.40

April 28 Bottomline Technologies Inc :

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $86.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $88.1 million

* Bottomline technologies reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐