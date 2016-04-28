版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Versartis Q1 loss per share $0.82

April 28 Versartis Inc :

* Versartis reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐