BRIEF-Brightcove Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

April 28 Brightcove Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $35.8 million to $36.3 million

* Adjusted EBITDA in q2 is expected to be in range of $800,000 to $1.3 million

* Non-Gaap net income/loss per diluted share is expected to be breakeven to a loss of $0.02 in q2

* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $36.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.07 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $145.8 million to $147.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)