BRIEF-Brightcove Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Brightcove Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $35.8 million to $36.3 million
* Adjusted EBITDA in q2 is expected to be in range of $800,000 to $1.3 million
* Non-Gaap net income/loss per diluted share is expected to be breakeven to a loss of $0.02 in q2
* Brightcove announces financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $36.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.07 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $145.8 million to $147.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing