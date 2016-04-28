BRIEF-Flowserve Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Flowserve Corp :
* Flowserve Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.75 including items
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $2.19 billion, up 0.8% versus year-end 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect full year 2016 savings of $125 million
* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million
* Flowserve reaffirmed 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.75 with expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
Q1 sales $947 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing