BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q1 earnings per share $0.63

April 28 Leggett & Platt Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising EPS guidance

* Increasing 2016 continuing operations eps guidance to $2.40 - $2.60

* Q1 sales $938 million versus i/b/e/s view $960.4 million

* Sees fy sales $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

