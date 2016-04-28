版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Logmein Inc Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.35

April 28 Logmein Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $79.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 to $0.46

* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08 including items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $330 million to $332 million

* Logmein announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.83 to $1.93

* Sees q2 revenue $81.5 million to $82 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $325.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐