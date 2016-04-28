版本:
BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 28 WSFS Financial Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $45.4 million, an increase of $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

