版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Washington REIT announces public offering

April 28 Washington REIT:

* Washington reit announces public offering of 4,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest

* Intend to use net proceeds from offering initially to repay borrowings outstanding under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐