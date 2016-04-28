版本:
BRIEF-First Business Financial Q1 EPS $0.52

April 28 First Business Financial Services Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* First business reports record profit of $4.5 million

* First business financial services inc qtrly net interest income of $15.5 million increased 4.2% compared to linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

