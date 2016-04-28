版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-United Community Financial Corp announces share repurchase program

April 28 United Community Financial Corp :

* United Community Financial Corp announces share repurchase program

* New repurchase program of up to 2,500,000 shares of company's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

